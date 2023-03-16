(TNS) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi grabbed the first win of the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a 75-71 triumph over Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday night at UD Arena.
For the Islanders (24-10), the victory was especially sweet after they lost the opening game of last year’s tourney.
Their redemption almost didn’t come, though, as the Redhawks (19-17) erased a 10-point lead to tie the score at 64 with three minutes to go, then took the lead for good before holding on at the end as both teams traded scores up to the final buzzer.
The Islanders advance to take on No. 1 seed Alabama on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.
