(TNS) WILMINGTON. Del.— Thursday morning, the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship will commence from the South Course at Wilmington Country Club. And nobody would argue that the four-day, 72-hole event is anything but a vitally important tournament smack-dab in the middle of the three-series FedEx Cup Playoff slate.
But there is a forceful undercurrent vying for much of the attention right now: a player’s only meeting held on Tuesday afternoon/evening to discuss the implications of the first-year Saudi-funded LIV Tour.
“I think it’s no doubt that the fields out here have gotten weaker, missing those (LIV Tour) guys,” said Patrick Cantlay, number four on the current World Golf Rankings. “I think that’s just one of the unfortunate circumstances that happens when you have somewhat of a fractured sport as far as the best players, where they’re playing, especially compared to all the consistency we’ve had in the past where pretty much every single one of the top players plays all these events.”
Golf icon Tiger Woods, who not qualify to play this week, flew to the area on his private jet from his home in Florida to attend the meeting, but PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was not in attendance. Woods was reportedly joined by 21 other prominent players who are playing this week.
“I think (Woods) came because it was very important to him,” said Justin Thomas, the world’s seventh ranked player. “It probably was just not something that he felt was appropriate to do over Zoom or just to call in.
“I think it shows how passionate he is about golf and wanting to improve it and paving the way for the next generation of young players to come out down the road.”
Sources say that the meeting lasted about three hours and was held at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington. But so far attendees have avoided discussing any details of the meeting.
“I think the one thing that came out of it, which I think was the purpose, is all the top players on this tour are in agreement ... of where we should go going forward, and that was awesome,” said World No. 3 Rory McIlroy.
When pressed for details, McIlroy added: “I don’t think that’s for a public forum right now. I think that’s between the players and between the executives at the tour to try to sort of manage a way forward.”
Despite the elephant in the room debates about the deep-pocketed LIV Tour — which has already syphoned off a handful of premier players like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson — the BMW Championship field is quite strong. All but one of the top-20 in the World Golf Rankings are in Wilmington, and the lone holdout, No. 2 American Cameron Smith, withdrew due to a hip injury.
“We’ve got the best players in the world here,” said No. 9 Will Zalatoris, who notched his first PGA Tour win last week at the FexEd St. Jude Championship in Memphis. “(But) just because I won last week doesn’t mean it makes this any easier, so I’ve got to go back out there and do it again.”
Only the top-30 on Sunday in the elite 70-player field this week will advance to the Tour Championship next week at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Course. The purse is a hefty $15 million, and the venue is in like the BMW Championship’s tradition of taking place on challenging courses.
Cantlay called Wilmington Country Club “extremely distance biased.”
“You’ve got to hit it as far as you can and hit a lot of fairways,” said the 2021 BMW Champion. “This course is a little narrower than last year (at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland), and I think most times you see when guys win they just got hot with the putter, which I did last year.
“A good recipe is top of the way in driving and top of the way in putting. These greens are in really good shape, and if you get the ball on line and read it right, it should go in almost every time.”
Cantlay edged DeChambeau in a playoff a year ago, and the two set a tournament record for 72 holes at 27-under-par. Two other LIV Tour players, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson, finished in a tie for sixth.
