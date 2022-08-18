(TNS) WILMINGTON. Del.  Thursday morning, the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship will commence from the South Course at Wilmington Country Club. And nobody would argue that the four-day, 72-hole event is anything but a vitally important tournament smack-dab in the middle of the three-series FedEx Cup Playoff slate.

But there is a forceful undercurrent vying for much of the attention right now: a player’s only meeting held on Tuesday afternoon/evening to discuss the implications of the first-year Saudi-funded LIV Tour.