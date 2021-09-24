NASHVILLE, Tenn. — KING OF THE SOUTH: Derrick Henry enters this week’s matchup against the Colts with 30 career games against division foes. In those 30 games against the Colts, Jaguars and Texans, he has rushed for 2,912 yards and 26 touchdowns on 499 attempts.
This week he also puts a five-game streak of 100-yard rushing games against divisional opponents on the line. That includes the last three divisional games of 2020 in which he exceeded 175 rushing yards and posted at least two touchdowns in each outing—the longest streak of its kind since 1970. The last time a player had six consecutive division games with 100-plus rushing yards was 2012, when Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson achieved the feat.
Henry’s production in division games—an average of 97.1 rushing yards per contest—is nearly unmatched. Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the only NFL player to average more rushing yards in a minimum of 30 division games is Barry Sanders. The Detroit Lions star finished his Pro Football Hall of Fame career at 104.7 rushing yards per game in the old NFC Central (7,958 yards in 76 games).
Most rushing yards per division game since 1970 (minimum 30 division games):
Division Rushing Rush Yards/
Player Games Attempts Yards Avg TD Division Game
1. Barry Sanders 76 1,507 7,958 5.28 44 104.7
2. Derrick Henry 30 499 2,912 5.84 26 97.1
3. Terrell Davis 37 791 3,449 4.36 23 93.2
4. Adrian Peterson 66 1,229 5,993 4.88 46 90.8
5. Walter Payton 89 1,848 8,063 4.36 56 90.6
6. Edgerrin James 63 1,351 5,644 4.18 31 89.6
7. Curtis Martin 76 1,670 6,781 4.06 42 89.2
8. Emmitt Smith 108 2,190 9,618 4.39 85 89.1
9. Jamal Lewis 54 1,037 4,730 4.56 29 87.6
10. O.J. Simpson 64 1,150 5,595 4.87 31 87.4
Henry has produced 5.84 yards per rushing attempt in career division games. Among all players since 1970 with at least 400 carries against division opponents, that is the highest average in the NFL. Henry has produced a total of 74 runs in which he has gained at least 10 yards against the Colts (28), Jaguars (27) and Texans (19).
Highest rushing average in divisional games since 1970 (min. 400 attempts):
Rushing
Player Attempts Yards Avg
1. Derrick Henry 499 2,912 5.84
2. Mercury Morris 457 2,635 5.77
3. Barry Sanders 1,507 7,958 5.28
4. Tiki Barber 958 4,753 4.96
5. James Brooks 725 3,591 4.95
6. Maurice Jones-Drew 714 3,519 4.93
7. DeAngelo Williams 668 3,276 4.90
Jamaal Charles 470 2,302 4.90
9. Adrian Peterson 1,229 5,993 4.88
10. O.J. Simpson 1,150 5,595 4.87
TANNEHILL IN CRUNCHTIME: Last week at Seattle, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill helped lead the Titans back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and then win the game in overtime. Tannehill totaled 347 yards on 27-of-40 passing and added 27 rushing yards.
Tannehill was credited with his 10th game-winning drive since joining the Titans in 2019, which puts him first in the NFL over that period. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is tied for sixth place since 2019 with six game-winning drives, all with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Since Tannehill entered the NFL as a first-round pick with the Miami Dolphins in 2012, his 23 total game-winning drives are tied for sixth place in the league.
Per the Elias Sports Bureau, a game-winning drive is defined as when a quarterback’s team scores on an offensive possession to put the team ahead (whether tied or from behind) for good in the fourth quarter or overtime.
Most game-winning drives from 2019 to 2021:
Game-Winning
Player Team(s) Drives
1. Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans 10
2. Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders 9
3. Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 8
Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 8
5. Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 7
6. Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions/Los Angeles Rams 6
Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles/Indianapolis Colts 6
8. (eight tied) 5
It took Tannehill only 30 total games with the Titans to win 10 times on game-winning drives. Out of all six quarterbacks in Titans/Oilers history with 10 or more game-winning drives—Tannehill, Warren Moon (21), Steve McNair (18), Dan Pastorini (18), Vince Young (12) and Marcus Mariota (11)— Tannehill’s 30 games with the team is easily the fewest needed to reach double digits in the category. Young previously was the quickest in the group, notching his 10th game-winning drive in his 43rd game.
Quarterbacks in Titans/Oilers history with 10 or more game-winning drives:
Game-Winning Games Needed to Reach
Player Seasons Drives with Franchise 10th Game-Winning Drive
1. Warren Moon 1984–1993 21 74
2. Steve McNair 1997–2005 18 79
Dan Pastorini 1971–1979 18 97
4. Vince Young 2006–2010 12 43
5. Marcus Mariota 2015–2018 11 45
6. Ryan Tannehill 2019–2021 10 30
NO WINDOW TOO TIGHT FOR JONES: In last week’s win at Seattle, Titans wide receiver Julio Jones led the team with six receptions for 128 yards. According to Next Gen Stats, two of his receptions were classified as “tight-window receptions,” defined as a catch when the separation between the receiver and the nearest defender is less than one yard at arrival.
Jones’ 51-yard reception at Seattle was one of only four tight-window receptions of at least 50 yards through the first two weeks of the NFL season. The others were by Green Bay’s Davante Adams (50 yards against Detroit), Houston’s Brandin Cooks (52 yards against Jacksonville) and Denver’s Courtland Sutton (55 yards at Jacksonville).
Since Next Gen Stats has tracked tight-window catches beginning in 2016, no player has had more success in making them than Jones. His 82 tight window receptions over six seasons is the most in the NFL and eight more than second-place Michael Thomas from New Orleans (74).
Most tight-window receptions since 2016 (Next Gen Stats):
Tight-Window
Player Current or Most Recent Team Receptions
1. Julio Jones Tennessee Titans 82
2. Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints 74
3. DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins 68
4. Allen Robinson Chicago Bears 65
DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals 65
Marvin Jones Jacksonville Jaguars 65
7. Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals 63
8. Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 61
9. Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 58
10. Jimmy Graham Chicago Bears 52
LANDRY APPROACHES 50TH GAME WITH 20 SACKS IN HAND: Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III is scheduled to appear in his 50th career game this Sunday. He already has accomplished what most defenders for the franchise have not done in their first 50 games by reaching 20 career sacks.
Landry, who hit the 20-sack mark in Week 1 against Arizona, joins Jevon Kearse as the only players to get 20 sacks for the organization in their first 50 NFL games since individual sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Kearse had 35 sacks in his first 50 contests from 1999 to 2002.
