NASHVILLE — These are some tidbits in advance of tonight’s game between the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
Titans look to improve
one of league’s best
interconference marks
This week the Titans play their fifth game of the season against an NFC team, welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to Nissan Stadium. It marks the 49ers’ first visit to Tennessee since 2013.
Since Mike Vrabel became head coach of the Titans in 2018, the Titans have been one of the NFL’s most successful teams in interconference play. In 16 previous games against NFC clubs, Vrabel’s Titans are 12-4. Their .750 interconference winning percentage is tied for the third-best mark in the league with the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. Only the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3; .824) and Baltimore Ravens (13-3; .813) have fared better.
The 49ers are 9-6 against AFC clubs since 2018, ranking 12th in interconference winning percentage (.600).
Tonight, Titans punter Brett Kern is scheduled to appear in his 195th game with the Titans in the regular season. In doing so, he will pass former Titans tackle Brad Hopkins (194) for sole possession of third place on the franchise’s games-played list.
Kern was acquired in 2009 off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Since then, he has become the franchise punting leader in every major category, including punts (910), average (45.9) and net average (40.8).
Since Craig Hentrich joined the franchise in 1998, he and Kern have combined for 371 total games. Five other punters for the franchise—Reggie Hodges (four), Johnny Townsend (three), Trevor Daniel (two), Ryan Allen (one) and Josh Miller (one)—have combined for 11 games during that time.
Including his initial NFL experience with the Broncos, Kern’s career total is up to 216 games played. Among all active punters, he ranks fourth behind only Arizona’s Andy Lee (278), Baltimore’s Sam Koch (253) and Cleveland’s Dustin Colquitt (252).
Titans have allowed 43
rushing yards in 2-week span
The Titans defense allowed 43 total rushing yards in the past two contests. The unit held Pittsburgh to 35 rushing yards on 17 attempts (2.1 avg.) one week after limiting the Jaguars to eight rushing yards on eight carries (1.0 avg.).
The 43 total rushing yards allowed in a two-game span is the best in franchise history by the Titans/Oilers defense. It breaks the previous mark of 50 rushing yards allowed by the Oilers against the Buffalo Bills (four) and Dallas Cowboys (46) from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 1997.
The only team in 2021 to fare better in rushing defense over back-to-back games is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers defense gave up a total of 38 total rushing yards at New England on Oct. 3 (minus-one yard) and against Miami on Oct. 10 (39 yards).
The Titans, who rank second in the NFL in rushing defense, are yielding an average of only 86.9 rushing yards per game. They will be tested by a 49ers offense that is rushing for an average of 126.6 yards per contest, which is the seventh-best average in the league.
Westbrook-Ikhine among undrafted leaders
in past two seasons
Titans second-year wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has recorded 32 receptions for 360 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games this season, including six starts. He ranks second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yards.
Since arriving in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from Indiana, Westbrook-Ikhine’s career totals include 35 catches for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Among all wide receivers in the 2020 and 2021 undrafted classes, his totals are the second best in each category, as are his 20 receiving first downs. Only New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway has been better, with 57 receptions for 768 yards, six touchdowns and 35 first downs.
