NASHVILLE — Here are some interesting tidbits pertaining to the Tennessee Titans’ matchup Sunday at New England.
Autry and Simmons
standing out:
In last week’s game against the Houston Texans, Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry registered his third consecutive game with a pass defensed, deflecting a Tyrod Taylor pass at the line of scrimmage. His teammate, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, also batted down a pass against the Texans and added a tackle for loss in the game.
Autry and Simmons have been two of the NFL’s most consistent defensive performers this season. There are nine players in the league with at least five sacks, five tackles for loss and five passes defensed. Autry and Simmons are both on the list, making the Titans the only team with two such players.
Through 11 weeks of the season, Autry has seven games in which he tallied at least one sack, tackle for loss or pass defensed. Simmons has done so eight times, plus an additional game with a half sack.
Autry and Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah are the NFL’s only players with a minimum of five sacks, five tackles for loss and five passes defensed in 2021.
Titans have used second-most starters in Nfl:
Last week Titans rookie fullback Tory Carter registered his first NFL start. He became the 46th total player this season to start a game for the Titans. Each side of the ball has used a total of 23 starters through 11 games.
The Titans, who have had a league-high 82 players participate in a game this season, have used the second-most starters in the NFL. Their 46 starters trail only the 47 starters by the New Orleans Saints.
By comparison, the team with the lowest number is the Cincinnati Bengals with 30 starters in 2021.
During the franchise’s “Titans era,” which began in 1999, the season in which the Titans used the most starters remains 2014, when 50 different players recorded a start. With six games remaining in 2021, the current squad’s 46 starters are tied for second in the Titans era, equaling the 2020 count and the total from 2004.
Titans, Patriots defenses shining over five-week period:
The Titans will be challenged this Sunday against a Patriots team that enters Week 12 on a five-game winning streak. During the past five weeks, the Patriots have fielded one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses on a per-play basis, as have the Titans.
From Week 7 to Week 11, the New England defense allowed its opponents to gain 1,290 yards on 329 plays. The defensive average of 4.51 yards per play tied the Carolina Panthers for the best number in the NFL.
The Titans were close behind, giving up only 4.60 yards per play to opponents (1,551 yards on 337 plays), which ranked third in the NFL during the five week period.
The Patriots’ average of 4.85 net yards per opponent passing attempt led the NFL over the past five weeks, while the Titans defense tied for third at 5.37 net yards per opponent passing attempt.
On rushing plays, the Titans ranked fifth at 3.74 yards per attempt. They were the only team during the five-week stretch in the top five in both rushing average allowed and net passing average allowed per play.
Titans’ four 100-yard receivers tied for most in NFL:
In last week’s game against the Texans, Titans second-year wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine became the fourth member of the team to record a 100-yard receiving performance this season. He joined A.J. Brown (two games), Julio Jones and Marcus Johnson.
The Titans and the Buffalo Bills are the NFL’s only teams in 2021 to have 100-yard pass-catching efforts from four different players. Positionally, the Titans are the first to do so with four wide receivers. For the Bills, tight end Dawson Knox has hit the 100-yard receiving mark along with wide receivers Stefon Diggs (two games), Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.
With Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, Westbrook-Ikhine became the 15th overall player and the seventh Titans player to produce a 100-yard receiving effort since 2012, when Tannehill entered the NFL as a first-round pick with the Miami Dolphins. Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has 10 career 100-yard performances with Tannehill as the starting quarterback, the most of any player.
Since Tannehill’s rookie season of 2012, only five NFL quarterbacks have helped produce a higher number of 100-yard receivers than Tannehill. Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has thrown to 18 different players who have generated 100 receiving yards at least once, followed by Philip Rivers (17), Ben Roethlisberger (17), Matthew Stafford (16) and Drew Brees (16). Tannehill is tied with Matt Ryan (15) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (15) for sixth place.
