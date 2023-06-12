FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 14 seed Indiana State’s season came to an end at the Fort Worth Super Regional round as the Sycamores were unable to rally back against host TCU on Saturday evening at Lupton Field in the 6-4 loss.
Indiana State (45-17) struck first with two runs in the opening frame as the Sycamores scored first for the first time in the 2023 NCAA postseason. Keegan Watson and Miguel Rivera both had early RBIs for the Sycamores to stake ISU to the 2-0 lead.
TCU (42-22) rallied back with a five-run fourth inning and Cole Fontenelle added a solo home run in the sixth to give the Horned Frogs the 6-2 advantage midway through the contest.
The Sycamores rallied late as Rivera drove in a second RBI with a double in the top of the sixth and came around to score in the same frame to cut the TCU lead down to 6-4. However, TCU reliever Ben Abeldt was able to halt the ISU rally late and Garrett Wright (S, 5) prevented a Sycamore rally in top of the ninth to give the host Horned Frogs the clinching win.
Rivera had three of ISU’s 10 hits in the game including his RBI double in the sixth inning as the Sycamores continually put runners on base against the TCU staff on Saturday night. Randal Diaz added a pair of singles in the loss, while Adam Pottinger doubled for the ISU offense.
Connor Fenlong (11-3) took the loss in his final start in the Sycamore Blue & White. The redshirt senior allowed five hits and six runs (four earned) over 6.2 innings while striking out six. The ISU bullpen of Jared Spencer, Simon Gregersen, and Zach Davidson held TCU scoreless the rest of the way.
Fontenelle homered and doubled to highlight the Horned Frogs offense in the win. Luke Boyers added a double at the plate as the Sycamores limited the high-powered TCU offense to just six hits on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.