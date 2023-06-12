FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 14 seed Indiana State’s season came to an end at the Fort Worth Super Regional round as the Sycamores were unable to rally back against host TCU on Saturday evening at Lupton Field in the 6-4 loss.

Indiana State (45-17) struck first with two runs in the opening frame as the Sycamores scored first for the first time in the 2023 NCAA postseason. Keegan Watson and Miguel Rivera both had early RBIs for the Sycamores to stake ISU to the 2-0 lead.

