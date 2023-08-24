(TNS) RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley died Tuesday in a massive explosion at Farley’s multimillion-dollar home in North Carolina, according to reports.
Authorities responded to the scene around midnight Tuesday and recovered the body of 61-year-old Robert Farley in the debris of the Caleb Farley’s Lake Norman, North Carolina house, the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement. One unidentified victim was also seen exiting the house after the explosion, and was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
