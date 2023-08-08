(TNS) Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Texans, is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse in Kentucky.
The charges include one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, court documents show. He has stepped away from his role with the team while the legal proceedings continue.
“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the Texans said in a statement. “We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities.”
Charges were filed on May 10, bail set at $50,000, according to court records. Loya sent his plea for not guilty on May 15 and posted bail on May 16. A pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 22.
“Mr. Loya is innocent and has pled not guilty to all charges,” Andrew Sarne, Loya’s attorney, said in a statement. “He unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence.”
Sarne said Loya has voluntarily taken and “100% passed a polygraph test that confirms his innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in court.”
Loya, 53, has been a minority owner with the Texans since the franchise was founded in 2002. He is chairman and CEO of OTC Global Holdings, a company he co-founded in 2007.
This is a developing story.
