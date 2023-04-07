(TNS) AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland are tied for lead at seven under after Thursday’s opening round at the Masters.

It was a shaky start for world number three Rahm as he stumbled to a double-bogey on the first hole, but he birdied the next two to quickly even out his card, before rattling off another five birdies and an eagle the rest of the way.

