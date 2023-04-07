(TNS) AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland are tied for lead at seven under after Thursday’s opening round at the Masters.
It was a shaky start for world number three Rahm as he stumbled to a double-bogey on the first hole, but he birdied the next two to quickly even out his card, before rattling off another five birdies and an eagle the rest of the way.
Koepka, a four-time major champion, is riding high after emerging victorious in last week’s LIV Golf Orlando to become the breakaway tour’s first ever two-time winner, and he looked terrific with eight birdies and one bogey.
Hovland was the only of the trio to go bogey-free, with the 25-year-old Norwegian now in a great position to make a run at his first major title.
They have a two-stroke lead on the chasing pack, with Australia’s former world number one Jason Day shooting a bogey-free, five-under 67, and he is joined in a tie for fourth by Cameron Young.
Tiger Woods carded back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to salvage a disappointing two-over 74, leaving him with work to do on Friday if he is to make the cut.
World number one Scottie Scheffler is part of a loaded logjam tied for sixth at four under, which also includes world number seven Xander Schauffele, former Masters champion Adam Scott, WGC Match Play winner Sam Burns, and surprising rookie Sam Bennett.
Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is at three under with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith is at two under with reigning PGA Championship victor Justin Thomas, and Phil Mickelson is joined at one under by fellow Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.