(TNS) Will Levis made his NFL debut on Saturday. Technically, it wasn’t the former Kentucky quarterback’s real NFL debut. It was his preseason debut, and Levis split series with fellow quarterback Malik Willis in the Tennessee Titans’ 23-17 loss at the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Still, it was our first look at Levis in a Titans uniform as the second-round draft pick battles Willis for the backup job behind Tennessee starter Ryan Tannehill.