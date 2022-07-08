(TNS) Off to quite possibly the best start in his major league career, Paul Goldschmidt most certainly will have a roster spot for the midsummer classic All-Star Game in Los Angeles later this month.
The former star of The Woodlands baseball program nearly 14 years ago has been on an absolute tear the first three months of the season for the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLB will announce All-Star Game rosters this Sunday evening and Goldschmidt finds himself in a final vote to represent the National League at first base. Fans have until 1 p.m. Friday to vote between Goldschmidt and New York Mets star Pete Alonso as the starter at that position.
Goldschmidt is a six-time All-Star, but hasn’t had a good enough first half of the season to earn a spot on the team since his final season as a Arizona Diamondback in 2018.
Goldschmidt has been stead in St. Louis since 2019 and the Cardinals have made the playoffs the previous three years.
Through three months this season and entering Wednesday, Goldschmidt is slashing .340/.423/.617 with a 1.040 OPS. All four of those categories leads the NL. He has 19 homers and 65 RBIs. He also has scored an NL-high 61 runs and leads the league with 102 hits and has 185 total bases.
Goldschmidt, 34, is signed with the Cardinals through 2024.
“I signed here. I wanted to try and perform for the whole contract to the best of my ability,” Goldschmidt told The Athletic earlier this month. “You don’t want to be the guy who is like, ‘That is how I always did it.’ That’s the worst thing. You always want to look for ways to get better.”
The All-Star game is slated for July 19.
