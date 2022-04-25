(TNS) DETROIT — Commission the statue, clear space on the Comerica Park bricks and alert the Hall of Fame.
Miguel Cabrera has officially stamped his place among the immortals of this great game.
With his first-inning single Saturday off Colorado right-hander and fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela, Cabrera now has achieved what only a handful of players have in the 119-year history of Major League Baseball. He becomes:
— The 33rd player to amass at least 3,000 hits.
— The seventh player to amass at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. He joins Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez and Eddie Murray.
— The third player to amass at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs while maintaining a .300 batting average or better. Only Aaron and Mays are in that club.
— The only player ever to amass at least 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and win a Triple Crown.
And, on top of that, with one more double, Cabrera will become the third player to amass at least 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles, joining Aaron and Pujols.
“I’ve tried to remind our players that we’re playing with a living legend,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “We’re going to look back at these numbers, so few people have been able to reach these milestones. We’re going to celebrate this moment with him.”
As he’s done throughout his career, Cabrera stayed on a 1-1 fastball and punched it to right field. He thrust his arm into the air and the celebration was on.
His teammates streamed out of the dugout and bullpen and mobbed him at first base. Rockies shortstop and former Tiger Jose Iglesias was among the first to embrace him. Another former Tiger, C.J. Cron got him soon after. Cabrera then made his way behind the plate to share a moment with his wife Rosangel, mother Gregoria Torres, daughter Brisel and son Christopher.
Cabrera was clearly emotional when he got back to first base. So much so that Cron playfully checked his pulse. What a moment.
“When you are seeing names that he’s passed, names you’ve never seen on a scoreboard before, it’s pretty remarkable,” Hinch said. “There’s a point where you need to stand back and appreciate what we’re watching.”
