HOUSTON — With home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs on the line, Tennessee seemed to be in control Sunday, up three scores at halftime against AFC South rival Houston.
Then, the host Texans, who beat Tennessee earlier this year in Nashville, showed they wanted to make the Titans work hard, cutting the lead to three points on two occasions in the second half. However, when they had to make plays down the stretch, the Titans succeeded as they were able to run out the clock in a 28-25 win at Reliant Stadium.
The win moved to Tennessee to 12-5 and gave the franchise its third-ever No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
It seemed easy early. Tennessee scored three times in the second quarter to take a 21-0 into halftime. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had scoring passes of five yards to tight end Anthony Firkser, 14 yards to receiver A.J. Brown and four yards in the closing seconds before halftime to receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
The Texans (4-13), though, were not ready to surrender. Quarterback Davis Mills suddenly became hot and found receiver Chris Moore for a 28-yard TD pass that cut the lead to 21-7 with 9:46 left in the third quarter. Then, after a short Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal, Mills hit receiver Danny Amendola for a seven-yard TD early in the final quarter to pull Houston within 21-18.
Tannehill, though, responded by driving Tennessee to a big touchdown of its own, a three-yard pass to receiver Julio Jones to restore a 10-point lead with seven minutes left. Mills found Amendola on a 26-yard TD pass a few minutes later, but the Titans were able to gain two big first downs to run out the clock.
