NASHVILLE — If Tennessee is to take a huge NFL win tonight at Green Bay, its defense must continue its solid play if recent weeks.
Going for seven straight
with three sacks
and an interception:
In last week’s game against Denver, the Titans defense registered a season-high six sacks and an interception. It marked the sixth consecutive game in which the Titans accumulated at least three sacks and an interception, dating back to Oct. 2 at Indianapolis.
With three more sacks and an interception this week at Green Bay, the Titans would become only the fourth team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to do so in seven straight games within a season. The Colts had an eight-game streak in 1975, followed by Washington in 1984 (seven games) and Chicago in 1985 (seven). The last team to record a six-game streak was the Raiders in 1998.
Eight players with
an interception:
In the final minute of last week’s victory, cornerback Terrance Mitchell intercepted a pass at the goal line to help seal the outcome. It was Mitchell’s first interception of the season and his first as a member of the Titans.
Mitchell became the eighth Titans player to record an interception in 2022. Linebacker David Long Jr. has a team-high two interceptions, while seven other players each have one: safeties Kevin Byard, Andrew Adams and Amani Hooker; defensive lineman Teair Tart; and cornerbacks Roger McCreary, Kristian Fulton and Mitchell.
