(TNS) NASHVILLE — The Chargers worked overtime Sunday only to see Nick Folk kick a 41-yard field goal with 5:02 left in the extra period to give the Tennessee Titans a 27-24 victory. The Chargers remained winless after last week’s season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The Titans took a 24-21 lead on Ryan Tannehill’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with 2:22 remaining. It left the Chargers with plenty of time to drive, not to mention three timeouts plus the two-minute warning, for a tying field goal from Cameron Dicker or a go-ahead touchdown.
