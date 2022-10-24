NASHVILLE — On Homecoming Weekend, the Titans sent the Colts home with another loss.
This time, the Titans beat the Colts 19-10.
It was Tennessee’s fifth straight win over Indianapolis, and their sixth win in the last seven games in the series.
The Titans have swept the Colts two years in a row.
With the win, the Titans improved their record to 4-2, and the team remains in first place in the AFC South, where the Colts (3-3-1), Texans (1-3-1 heading into Sunday) and Jaguars (2-5) trail them. After starting the season 0-2, the Titans have now won four games in a row.
Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for 128 yards in the game, on 30 carries. It was Henry’s third straight 100-yard game.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 13-of-20 passes for 132 yards. He was sacked twice on a day when the Titans managed 254 yards of offense, and 16 first downs.
Kicker Randy Bullock came up big with four field goals, from 27, 28, 38 and a big one from 48 yards out late.
But on this day, Titans fans owed a big thanks to a defense that flustered Colts quarterback Matt Ryan all game, sacking him three times and intercepting him twice, including one safety Andrew Adams returned for a touchdown.
Early on, the Titans took a 3-0 lead on a 27-yard field goal by Bullock. It capped an 11-play, 62-yard drive that was highlighted by a 27-yard pass from Tannehill to receiver Cody Hollister and a 13-yard completion from Tannehill to receiver Robert Woods.
The Titans then got a big play on defense.
With the Colts driving, Adams stepped in from a pass thrown by Ryan and intercepted it before racing 76 yards for a touchdown, which gave the Titans a 10-0 lead. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree pressured Ryan on the play, and when he tried to get the ball to Parris Campbell, Adams stepped in front of the pass and took it the other way.
Later in the quarter, the Titans made another play on defense when linebacker David Long Jr. stepped in front of another pass by Ryan and intercepted it at the Tennessee 38-yard line. The Titans cashed that turnover into a 13-0 lead with a 28-yard field goal by Bullock with 1:57 left before halftime.
The Colts cut the lead to 13-7 late in the third quarter, however, on a four-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Campbell, which capped a 12-play, 58-yard drive. The Titans answered back with an 11-play, 55-yard drive that ended with another field goal by Bullock, this one from 38 yards, and Tennessee led 16-7.
After the Titans lost a fumble on a botched handoff from Tannehill to Malik Willis, who went in motion, the Colts cut the lead to 16-10 on a 50-yard field goal by kicker Chase McLaughlin with 8:31 left.
But the Titans got a big kick from Bullock – from 48 yards – with 4:47 left to stretch the lead to 19-10.
