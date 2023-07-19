(TNS) ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller is taking some heat on Twitter. After the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, the Cowboys’ Tony Pollard and Raiders’ Josh Jacobs couldn’t reach deals with their teams on Monday, Miller continued to forward a narrative NFL stars are sick of hearing.

In a tweet that has been blasted by players across the league, Miller took delight in a plan he’s been touting “for years.” A plan NFL teams appear to concur with - draft a running back, and If he’s good, franchise him once before drafting another running back.