NASHVILLE — Last week at Kansas City, Titans running back Derrick Henry became the organization’s third player to reach the 1,000-yard scrimmage mark in five consecutive seasons, joining Eddie George (eight consecutive seasons) and Chris Johnson (six). Henry’s 2022 statistics include an NFL-high 870 rushing yards and 140 receiving yards for a total of 1,010 scrimmage yards.
With nine rushing touchdowns in 2022, Henry needs one more to reach 10 rushing touchdowns for the fifth consecutive year. In NFL history, only LaDainian Tomlinson (nine consecutive seasons), Adrian Peterson (seven), Shaun Alexander (five) and Michael Turner (five) have done so.
Furthermore, Henry can join Tomlinson (eight), Peterson (seven) and Alexander (five) as the NFL’s only players to reach both the 1,000-yard scrimmage mark and 10 rushing touchdowns in five consecutive seasons. At four straight seasons, Henry is tied with Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson, Marshawn Lynch and Walter Payton.
This week at Nissan Stadium against Denver, Henry has a chance to record his sixth consecutive 100-yard rushing game, which would be the best streak of his career. It would surpass his five-game run of 100-yard rushing performances in 2021.
Henry’s current streak began with 114 rushing yards at Indianapolis on Oct. 2, and continued with 102 yards at Washington (Oct. 9), 128 yards against Indianapolis (Oct. 23), 219 yards at Houston (Oct. 30) and 115 yards at Kansas City (Nov. 6).
Since the beginning of the 2015 campaign, Henry is already the NFL’s only player with a five-game streak of 100-yard rushing games, having done so twice. The last player other than Henry with such a streak was Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray, who had an eight-game string of triple-digit rushing performances in 2014.
Henry can join Chris Johnson (12 straight games from 2009 to 2010) and Earl Campbell (twice–seven games in 1979, six games in 1980) as the only players in team annals with six consecutive 100-yard rushing games.
Last week at Kansas City, running back Hassan Haskins led the Titans with four total special teams tackles. He became the first Titans player with four total special teams tackles in a game since Matthias Farley against New Orleans on Nov. 14, 2021, and he was the first offensive player for the Titans with four stops on coverage units since tight end Craig Stevens had four against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 15, 2009.
Through nine weeks of the NFL season, Haskins leads all NFL players with 11 total special teams tackles. His eight solo special teams tackles also pace the league.
