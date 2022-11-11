NASHVILLE — Last week at Kansas City, Titans running back Derrick Henry became the  organization’s third player to reach the 1,000-yard scrimmage mark in five consecutive seasons, joining Eddie George (eight consecutive seasons) and  Chris Johnson (six). Henry’s 2022 statistics include an NFL-high 870 rushing yards and 140 receiving yards for a total of 1,010 scrimmage yards.  

With nine rushing touchdowns in 2022, Henry needs one more to reach 10 rushing touchdowns for the fifth consecutive year. In NFL history, only LaDainian  Tomlinson (nine consecutive seasons), Adrian Peterson (seven), Shaun Alexander (five) and Michael Turner (five) have done so.  