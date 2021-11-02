(TNS) Tennessee running back Derrick Henry will have surgery on his injured foot today, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday.
Henry sustained a foot injury during a 34-31 overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
“We found out after the game that there was an issue,” Vrabel said during his Monday press conference, “and that issue’s going to need to be fixed.”
ESPN reported that Henry’s injury could be season-ending, but Vrabel didn’t commit to a timetable for the former Alabama All-American’s return to the field, and he didn’t rule out Henry coming back this season.
“I think that there’s a chance that anything could happen,” Vrabel said. “There’s absolutely a chance. Now, I can’t sit here and tell you that’s going to happen. I just know that Derrick Henry and, hopefully, everybody else that’s out is going to do everything that they possibly can to get back as quickly as they possibly can, and then we’ll make a decision if that’s best for them and best for the team.”
NFL Network reported the Titans fear Henry has suffered a broken bone in his foot. Vrabel did not provide details on the injury, with the NFL team’s medical staff still examining the running back.
“I know if anybody can, I guess, come back, it would be Derrick, but I’m not going to put any expectations on any sort of timeline,” Vrabel said. “… Doctors love timelines. I’m sure they’ll try to give us one. I won’t necessarily listen to it, but I’m sure that they’ll tell Todd and tell anybody else that’ll want to listen what the timeline will be.”
Henry left Sunday’s game in the first quarter. On the sideline, he took his shoe off, and his right foot was examined. Henry still ended up with 28 rushing attempts against the Colts, the seventh-most in a game by an NFL player this season, but only the fifth-most for Henry in 2021.
“I think we’ve always done what’s best for the player,” Vrabel said. “I think that we never want to put a player in jeopardy not to be able to do his job or make anything worse. I don’t think that was the case yesterday, and, hopefully, we can always avoid any of those situations.”
Vrabel said he did consider sidelining Henry.
“I check with, obviously, the medical staff. I check with the player,” Vrabel said of his injury process. “In this case, checked with Derrick, and I’m going to give him a little bit of leeway. I think he’s earned the right to help me make that decision like we always do on his rest and recovery.”
Henry has led the NFL in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in each of the previous two seasons, and he leads in all those categories again this season with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 rushing attempts.
Henry has 82 more carries and 288 more rushing yards than any other player in the NFL in 2021, and his 219 carries are more than any other player in NFL history has had eight games into a season.
At 6-2, the Titans have the best record in the AFC, but now must go forward without their workhorse for an undetermined amount of time.
“We’re going to have to be creative,” Vrabel said, “and we’re going to have to figure out answers and a way to move the football and continue to run our offense. A lot of that is probably still up in the air about what we’re going to do.”
Vrabel said Henry would remain close to the team as he recovers.
“I know his presence in the building will be important,” Vrabel said. “When that’ll happen, I don’t know. But I know having talked to Derrick, that will be as soon as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.