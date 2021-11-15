NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans used a late defensive stand on a two-point conversation, then recovered the ensuing onside kick in a 23-21 win Sunday over the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The win improved the Titans to an AFC-best 8-2 on the season.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for a touchdown, and he also ran for another. Tennessee also got three field goals from kicker Randy Bullock in the game.

The Titans did build a 20-6 lead in the second half but the Saints scored two touchdowns in the final 17 minutes to make it close.  