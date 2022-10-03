INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee won for the fourth straight time on the home field of AFC South rival Indianapolis Sunday, but it was anything but easy.

The Titans jumped to a 24-3 lead at Lucas Oil Stadium before the host Colts launched a comeback bid, trimming the lead to a single touchdown. In the end, though, the Titans were tough enough to persevere and even their record on the season at 2-2 with a 24-17 win.