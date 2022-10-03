INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee won for the fourth straight time on the home field of AFC South rival Indianapolis Sunday, but it was anything but easy.
The Titans jumped to a 24-3 lead at Lucas Oil Stadium before the host Colts launched a comeback bid, trimming the lead to a single touchdown. In the end, though, the Titans were tough enough to persevere and even their record on the season at 2-2 with a 24-17 win.
This comes after Tennessee started the season with two losses. The Titans have now defeated the Colts and Las Vegas in consecutive weeks and with a 1-0 mark in division play, have risen to the top of the standings in division play.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill gave the Titans the lead with an eight-yard pass to receiver Robert Woods in the first quarter and that was followed by running back Derrick Henry’s 19-yard jaunt later in the first quarter. Henry ended with 114 yards.
After a Colts field goal, the Titans increased the lead in the second quarter as Randy Bullock nailed a 44-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-3. Then, after the Titans intercepted Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, Tannehill found tight end Chig Okonkwo on an eight-yard scoring pass that made it 24-3.
The Colts scored before halftime on a Ryan pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox to cut the lead to 24-10. Then, Ryan opened the third quarter with another TD pass to Alie-Cox that got the fans into the game.
However, the Titan defense made a big play late, forcing a fumble after the Colts had driven inside the Tennessee 25. That was followed by a missed field goal.
