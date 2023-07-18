Hopkins

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates with Trent Sherfield (16) after catching a touchdown pass against Philadelphia in 2020. Hopkins signed a two-year deal with Tennessee on Monday, according to reports.

 HEATHER KHALIFA

(TNS) DeAndre Hopkins’ free agent tour of NFL teams has come to a close.

The wide receiver has agreed to a contract with the Tennessee Titans, according to a report. Hopkins has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal that could be worth up to $32 million with incentives. Hopkins, 31, will get a base salary of $12 million and up to $15 million with incentives.

