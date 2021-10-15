NASHVILLE — In a battle of division leaders, the Tennessee Titans (3-2) host the Buffalo
Bills (4-1) this week in a nationally-televised game on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at
Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CDT on Monday. This week marks the second consecutive season the Titans will host the Bills in a primetime matchup. On the evening of Oct. 13, 2020, due to a COVID-19-related postponement, the two teams met for the NFL’s second Tuesday game since 1946 and the first one since 2010. The Titans came away with a 42-16 victory to break Buffalo’s overall three-game winning streak in the series.
THE BILLS
Sean McDermott is in his fifth season as Buffalo’s head coach. He led the Bills to the playoffs in three of his first four seasons, including 2020, when the Bills won the AFC East and made their first appearance in the conference championship game since 1994.
Last week the Bills won their fourth consecutive game, defeating the Chiefs 38-20 in a Sunday night game at Kansas City. They forced four Chiefs turnovers, while quarterback Josh Allen accounted for four total touchdowns—three passing and one rushing. Buffalo leads the AFC East and sits in a tie with the Los Angeles Chargers for the best record in the conference.
