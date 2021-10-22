NASHVILLE — In Monday night’s Titans-Bills game, which featured seven lead changes, the Titans were down 31-24 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. They scored the final 10 points of the game to earn the win.
The come-from-behind victory over the Bills marked the seventh time Mike Vrabel’s Titans won after trailing by at least seven points in the fourth quarter, and it was the second such occasion in 2021. They were down 30-16 at Seattle (Sept. 19) before rallying to win 33-30 in overtime.
Since Vrabel’s tenure began in 2018, the Titans have had the NFL’s most fourth-quarter comebacks of seven or more points. The Green Bay Packers are second on the list with five victories, followed by this week’s opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs (four), and the New Orleans Saints (four) and Los Angeles Chargers (four).
The Titans also lead the league since 2018 with 13 total wins in games they trail by any margin (one point or more) in the fourth quarter.
Landry’s last eight games
Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III produced his second consecutive two-sack performance last week against the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen. He had two sacks the previous week at Jacksonville, and his season total of 6.5 sacks is currently tied for third place in the NFL.
In Landry’s last eight games, including six games this season, the 2020 regular season finale at Houston (Jan. 3) and the wild card playoff game against Baltimore (Jan. 10), he has totaled 9.5 sacks—more than any other NFL player in the same period. The next-closest is Cleveland’s Myles Garrett with nine total sacks. Landry’s total amounts to an average of 1.2 sacks per game, or a rate of more than 20 sacks over 17 games.
This week against the Chiefs, Landry can register his fifth consecutive game with at least a half sack, his fourth consecutive game with at least one sack, and his third consecutive game with at least two sacks.
The Titans and Henry
on short rest
The Titans have a short week to prepare for the Chiefs following their Monday night victory over the Bills. It will be their ninth short week—defined as five or fewer days between games, not including game days—since 2018, when Mike Vrabel was hired as the team’s head coach. They are 6-2 in Vrabel’s previous eight such occasions, and their .750 winning percentage is tied for fifth-best mark in the NFL during that time period.
Running back Derrick Henry has participated in each of those contests, which include two of the top statistical performances of his career: a 238-yard, four-touchdown game on a Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Dec. 6, 2018); and a 212-yard, two touchdown game against the Houston Texans on a Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) following a Tuesday night game. Henry, Tiki Barber (three games) and Marshall Faulk (two) are the NFL’s only players since 1970 with multiple 200-yard rushing games on short weeks.
Henry’s per-game average of 107.9 rushing yards on short rest since 2018 leads the NFL (minimum two games), as do his 142 rushing attempts, 863 total rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. His 107.9-yard average on short weeks is actually higher than his average of 101.0 yards per game on regular rest (six or more days) in the same period (4,546 yards in 45 games).
*Two-game minimum
Henry can accomplish the following this week against Kansas City:
• His sixth consecutive 100-yard rushing game, which would extend his career-best streak. He would tie Earl Campbell (1980) for the third-longest such streak in franchise history.
• With 68 career total touchdowns, Henry needs two more to become the third player in franchise history with 70 total touchdowns, joining Eddie George (74) and Earl Campbell (73).
• A three-touchdown rushing performance would make him the only player other than LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) to rush for three touchdowns in three consecutive games. n
