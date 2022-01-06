(TNS) Bud Dupree, a linebacker with the Tennessee Titans, has been issued a citation charging him with misdemeanor assault during an altercation at a Walgreens in Nashville, authorities said.
The incident occurred on Jan. 3 after the Titans had beaten the Miami Dolphins, 34-3, to clinch the AFC South.
Some people associated with Dupree had entered the store after 8 p.m. and engaged in an argument with a 20-year-old male employee, according to the citation. The people went outside, got Dupree and re-entered the store, when then employee then began videoing Dupree with his phone, Metro Nashville Police said in an email to McClatchy News.
“The defendant [Dupree] then grabbed the victim and his phone,” according to the citation. “They then got into a physical altercation before the defendant left the location. Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.”
Dupree and his attorney met with authorities on the morning of Jan. 4 and he must report for booking in three weeks, according to the citation.
This is Dupree’s first season with the Titans after locking up a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March, ESPN said.
The linebacker played for Kentucky and ranked “second in Wildcat history at the time he left school with 23.5 career sacks,” TennesseeTitans.com reported.
