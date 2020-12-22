NASHVILLE — Two first-place teams meet this week on Sunday Night Football, as the Tennessee Titans (10-4) travel to historic Lambeau Field to battle the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers (11-3). Kickoff for the 13th all-time meeting between the organizations is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CST on Dec. 27.
A win by the Titans would guarantee them of a playoff berth for the second consecutive season. A loss by either the Baltimore Ravens (vs. the New York Giants) or the Miami Dolphins (at Las Vegas) also would deliver the Titans a spot in the playoffs.
The Sunday night matchup features two of the NFL’s top four overall offenses. Averaging 399.4 yards per contest, Tennessee ranks second in the league, while Green Bay is fourth at 390.0 yards per game. The Titans’ 436 total points are the most in the NFL through 15 weeks, edging the Kansas City Chiefs (435) and the Packers (434).
THE BROADCAST
This week’s contest will be nationally televised on NBC, including Nashville affiliate WSMV News 4. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, analyst Cris Collinsworth and reporter Michele Tafoya. Terry McAulay serves as rules analyst.
Fans can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information and additional streaming options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.
The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
Additionally, Westwood One Sports will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin and analyst Ben Leber will have the call.
