NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans host the Pittsburgh Steelers this week in a battle of 5-0 teams. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday.
The Titans are undefeated through five games for the second time in franchise history and for the first time since they went 10-0 to begin the 2008 campaign. Pittsburgh is perfect through five games for the first time since 1978. The NFL’s only other undefeated team is the 5-0 Seattle Seahawks.
The two teams were originally slated to meet on Oct. 4, but the game was postponed due to the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak. The rescheduling by the NFL required both clubs to take their bye immediately in Week 4, the Steelers’ matchup with the Baltimore Ravens to be moved from this week to next week, and the Ravens’ bye to be moved up to this week.
The Titans’ game against the Steelers marks their third consecutive game hosting fans at Nissan Stadium. Ticket sales to season ticket members were limited to 15 percent of the venue’s normal capacity. The number of fans allowed this season has the potential to increase to 21 percent of the venue’s normal capacity under current Center for Disease Control guidelines. Detailed information on the team’s Safe Stadium Plan can be found at tennesseetitans.com/safestadium.
THE BROADCAST
This week’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, analyst Charles Davis and reporter Evan Washburn.
Fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.
The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn and analyst Mark Carrier will have the call.
