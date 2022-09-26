NASHVILLE – The Titans avoided falling into a Black Hole against the Raiders on Sunday.
Now, with their gut-check win, the plan is to keep the momentum going.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
NASHVILLE – The Titans avoided falling into a Black Hole against the Raiders on Sunday.
Now, with their gut-check win, the plan is to keep the momentum going.
The Titans beat the Raiders 24-22 before a sun-drenched crowd at Nissan Stadium.
In the process, the Titans snapped an early two-game losing streak as they head to Indianapolis for a big AFC South game next week.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 14-of-17 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and the Titans led 24-10 at the half.
It got tense late.
Safety Kevin Byard had a key interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter to end a Raiders drive. Then after a late score by the Raiders, the Titans stopped a two-point conversion try with 1:14 left and held on to win.
Austin Hooper recovered an onsides kick and the Titans held on.
The Titans came out red-hot on offense, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions.
The Titans took a 7-0 lead early on a beautiful, 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game. Tannehill capped it off with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Geoff Swaim.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.