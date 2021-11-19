NASHVILLE — Here are some tidbits ahead of Sunday’s game between Tennessee and Houston.
Reese, Fisher lead the
franchise in wins:
At halftime of this week’s Titans-Texans game, late Titans general manager Floyd Reese and former head coach Jeff Fisher will be formally inducted to the Titans Ring of Honor by Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. In doing so, the franchise will honor the two men with the most wins in their respective roles in the organization’s 62-year history.
Reese and Fisher will join 15 prior inductees in the Ring of Honor, including late Oilers head coach O.A. “Bum” Phillips, who was installed on Sept. 26 during the Titans-Colts game.
Reese spent 21 seasons with the franchise from 1986 to 2006, first as a linebackers coach (1986–1989), then assistant general manager (1990–1993), and finally the general manager from 1994 to 2006. As general manager, Reese tallied 111 wins, including five postseason victories. The next closest general manager to Reese on the franchise’s all-time list is Bum Phillips, who in addition to his role as head coach had the general manager title and tallied 59 wins. Current executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson (58 wins) will tie Phillips with the Titans’ next win.
One of Reese’s first big decisions as general manager was to hire Fisher as head coach—first as interim head coach in 1994 and then the full-time head coach the following season. From 1994 to 2010, Fisher amassed 147 total victories (142 regular season and five postseason)—more than double the next coach on the list, Phillips, who is second on the organization’s all-time charts.
Titans look to secure sixth consecutive winning season:
With a win this week, the Titans will be guaranteed of their sixth consecutive winning record. They have been above the .500 mark each year since Jon Robinson was hired as general manager in 2016, as well as each year since Mike Vrabel was hired as head coach in 2018.
With their 2020 finish of 11-5 on top of their 9-7 marks every season from 2016 through 2019, the Titans built the third-longest active streak of winning seasons in the NFL. Only the Seattle Seahawks (nine) and the Kansas City Chiefs (eight) have a longer active streak than the Titans of winning campaigns.
The Titans are on the brink of tallying six consecutive winning seasons for only the second time in the organization’s history. The Oilers finished above .500 in seven consecutive seasons from 1987 to 1993.
In the “Titans era” (1999–present), the current stretch is the first time the team has had as many as three consecutive winning campaigns.
Tennessee’s strength of
victory leads AFC
After last week’s victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Titans improved to an AFC-best 8-2 record. They are tied with the NFC’s Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers for the top record in the NFL.
The Titans are one of 19 teams with at least five wins this season—19 teams either at .500 or above .500. Among those teams, the Titans’ .513 strength of victory leads the AFC and within the NFL trails only the Saints’ .553 strength of victory.
Opponents defeated by the Titans this season have a combined total of 39 wins. That number leads the NFL and is four wins higher than the 35 wins by teams beaten by the Arizona Cardinals for the second most.
In addition to their victory over the 5-4 Saints, the Titans own two wins against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and one win each over the Seattle Seahawks (3-6), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7), Buffalo Bills (6-3), Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and Los Angeles Rams (7-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.