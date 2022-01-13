(TNS) Just in time for the NFL playoffs, wide receiver Julio Jones is a contributor for the Tennessee Titans’ offense again.
In the Titans’ regular-season finale on Sunday, Jones caught five passes for 58 yards and his first touchdown of the 2021 campaign. Jones played 46 snaps and was targeted nine times, both the best figures for the former Alabama standout since his second game for Tennessee.
“It just felt good to get out there and start hitting some shots and making some plays for the offense,” Jones said.
On Sept. 19, Jones caught six passes for 128 yards in the Titans’ 33-30 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the kind of performance that Tennessee had signed up for when it traded a second-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons to obtain the seven-time Pro Bowler.
But Jones missed seven of the Titans’ next 14 games – six with hamstring issues and another on reserve/COVID-19. In the seven games in which he did play in that span, Jones had 17 receptions for 219 yards and no touchdowns.
Even without the expected contribution from Jones for a good chunk of the regular season, the Titans posted a 12-5 record and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Now Tennessee appears to have added a potent piece for the postseason.
