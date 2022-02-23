(TNS) The U.S. women’s national soccer team has settled its lawsuit with the U.S. Soccer Federation.
The team’s governing body is expected to pay out $22 million to the team’s players as a result of the gender discrimination suit. Those funds will be distributed by the players and approved by the District Court. The USSF will also put an additional $2 million into an account to be used by the players in their post-career work and charitable endeavors in women’s and girl’s soccer..
