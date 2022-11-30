(TNS) AL THUMAMA, Qatar — Needing a victory to advance to the final 16 of the World Cup, the U.S. took care of business Tuesday, edging Iran 1-0 on a Christian Pulisic goal late in the first half.

With the win, the U.S. (1-0-2) finished second to England in its group and will meet Group A champion the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Iran, meanwhile, goes home.