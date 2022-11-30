(TNS) AL THUMAMA, Qatar — Needing a victory to advance to the final 16 of the World Cup, the U.S. took care of business Tuesday, edging Iran 1-0 on a Christian Pulisic goal late in the first half.
With the win, the U.S. (1-0-2) finished second to England in its group and will meet Group A champion the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Iran, meanwhile, goes home.
But the Iranians didn’t make it easy for the Americans, battling to the final minute of stoppage time that left the U.S. win in jeopardy until the final whistle. The U.S. weathered two prime scoring opportunities by the Iranians in a chaotic finish to punch their ticket to the next round.
The only goal the U.S. needed came in the 38th minute when Pulisic got a half-step on Iranian defenders Majid Hosseini and Ramin Rezaeian, allowing him to redirect a headed cross from Sergiño Dest into the net from inside the six-yard box.
The U.S. showed some excellent passing in the set-up to goal with a back pass from Tyler Adams sending the ball into the center of the field for Weston McKennie, who picked out an unmarked Dest sprinting up the wing. Dest’s cross from just outside the right edge of the six-yard box was so accurate all Pulisic had to do was stick out his right boot to deflect it in before colliding Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand.
Pulisic appeared to take a knee to the groin and spent several minutes being tended to before eventually returning to the game. He didn’t start the second half, however, coming out in favor of Brenden Aaronson. Pulisic was taken to the hospital to undergo a scan for an abdominal injury, a U.S. men’s soccer team spokesman said.
Pulisic has been involved in both U.S. goals in this tournament, setting up Tim Weah’s score in the opening game and then getting one of his own against Iran. Weah thought it had made it 2-0 just before the break, but he was deemed to be just a fraction offside before rolling a shot in off the far post.
