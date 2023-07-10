McLaughlin

On July 7, 2023, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competes in the Women's 400m during the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. 

 Christian Petersen

(TNS) EUEGENE, Ore. — For much of the last year, Kentucky alum Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record-holder in the 400-meter hurdles, has left the track and field world wondering what her potential could be over the same distance without the hurdles in her way.

On Saturday at the U.S. track and field championships McLaughlin-Levrone offered a definitive answer — yet another American record is now within her reach.

