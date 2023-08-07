(TNS) MELBOURNE, Australia — The end, like so much of this World Cup for the women’s national team, came cloaked in doubt and confusion.
U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved Lina Hurtig’s shot in the seventh round of Sunday’s tiebreaking shootout. She had batted the ball away, she was lying in front of the goal, how could it be otherwise?
The Americans celebrated and the Swedes mourned as referee Stephanie Frappart tugged at her earpiece. A voice in her head was telling her a video replay showed the ball had crossed the line. By the narrowest of margins, Sweden was going on to the quarterfinals, and the U.S. was going home.
“By like a millimeter or something,” Naeher said. “It’s tough to have your World Cup end by a millimeter.”
But if the World Cup ended there for the U.S., that’s not where it was lost.
It was lost when the U.S. failed to score in its final 238 minutes, the team’s longest-ever drought in a World Cup. It was lost when the U.S. failed to beat the Netherlands or Portugal, in two games it could have won. It was lost when a national team that had long played with joy, creativity and confidence became uncertain, predictable and indecisive.
As a result, the U.S. is out of the tournament short of the semifinals for the first time, an unfitting end for veterans Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara and Megan Rapinoe, who had gone to three straight World Cup finals.
“We want to be successful, be able to uphold the legacy that this team deserves,” Morgan said. “And we failed at that.”
Morgan watched the shootout from the sidelines, having been subbed out of the game in the first of two 15-minute extra periods. Rapinoe and O’Hara, meanwhile, were two of the three Americans who missed their penalties, Rapinoe sending hers well over the crossbar and O’Hara bouncing a soft try off the right post.
For the Americans, this game never should have come down to a penalty. They put in their best performance of the tournament, outshooting Sweden 22-9 and putting 11 of those shots on target, 10 more than the Swedes. But as has been the case throughout the tournament, they couldn’t finish and the game ended scoreless — though Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic contributed to that, making a number of ridiculous saves.
“We didn’t put anything in the back of the net. I didn’t put anything the back of the net,” said Morgan, who had 16 shots in the tournament and put three of those on goal Sunday, but failed to score. “As a forward you’re judged, deservingly, on goals. And there was none for me.”
If the U.S. had finished off the Netherlands when it had them on the ropes, it would have played South Africa, not Sweden, in the round of 16. And the U.S. has some history with Sweden, having played them six times in the World Cup or Olympics since 2011, winning just once.
