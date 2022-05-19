(TNS) U.S. Soccer has agreed to separative collective bargaining agreements with its men’s and women’s national teams that will guarantee equal pay for players on both sides, likely ending the six-year legal fight between the women’s squad and the federation over salaries and working conditions.
“This is a truly historic moment,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said. “These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world.”
Under the agreements, which run through 2028, members of both national teams will be paid equally for all competitions, including their respective World Cups. For friendly games, men’s and women’s players will get identical roster bonuses and performance payments based on the outcome of the match and the world ranking of the opponent. The teams will split broadcast, partner and sponsorship revenues 50-50 as well.
