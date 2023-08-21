(TNS) There wasn’t a ton of buzz heading into the exhibition game between Minnesota and Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The resale market pretty much spoke for itself as fans could get into building for less than $20 on StubHub.

Frankly, it made sense considering the Vikings rested pretty much every starter on the roster, something head coach Kevin O’Connell has been known to do since taking over in Minnesota. As a result, the home crowd lacked energy throughout, and the Vikings ultimately fell 24-16 to the Titans. 

