(TNS) CINCINNATI—Adam Wainwright, who has 186 career wins, has only one losing record in his career against a National League club. That club hadn’t won a game in two weeks until Sunday when the Cincinnati Reds laced Wainwright for eight hits in five innings of a 4-1 victory, which was the Reds’ first after 11 consecutive losses.
In the process, Cincinnati also raised its mark to 16-10 against Wainwright in his estimable career. His earned run average in that time, covering 37 games and 32 starts is a sky-high 5.34.
Wainwright, who has alternately been good and bad in his first four starts this season, dipped to 2-2 for the year and the Cardinals finished their 10-game trip at 6-4, with Wainwright making three starts on the trip and dropping two.
He was behind from the start, with no help from Reds left-handed rookie Nick Lodolo, who scored his first big-league win by fanning seven and walking no one over 5 2/3 innings. The Cardinals, in fact, drew only walk in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.