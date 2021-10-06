(TNS) TALLADEGA, Ala.. — At the same track where he endured maybe his toughest time as a NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace is enjoying one of his biggest moments.
Rain cut short Monday’s YellaWood 500, but enough laps were completed to make it official: Bubba Wallace is the winner, giving him his first Cup victory. It’s his first Cup victory. He’s the second Black driver to win a Cup race, behind Wendell Scott.
Discussing the history of the win, Wallace said, “It’s pretty fitting it comes at Talladega.”
It was at Talladega in June 2020 when the FBI investigated when the pulldown to Wallace’s garage door at the track was discovered to have been fashioned into a noose. The investigation discovered that the noose was in place for months, before Wallace was assigned the garage by his place in the points standings.
In the final laps before rain hit Talladega Superspeedway, drivers knew the weather was coming and raced the last laps as if this was it. They completed 117 out of 188 laps when the cars were pulled from the track. Races must complete at least 50 percent of the laps to be considered official, and the YellaWood 500 passed that point at lap 94.
With the caution flag out, Wallace told his team on his radio, “Y’all better be shaking all y’all’s (rear-ends) down there with this rain dance.”
While waiting at his pitbox to find out whether the race would resume, Wallace heard from fans who shouted, “Let it rain, Bubba,” which drew a chuckle and a smile from the driver.
The announcement was made at 3:26 p.m., about half-an-hour after the drivers pulled from the track.
In the final laps, Wallace moved in front of the inside line with Brad Keselowski behind him. Joey Logano drove at the start of the outside line.
On lap 117, Chris Buescher was pushing Steve Preece, who wrecked. The caution came out, and the rain followed almost immediately. That brought out the red flag.
When the red flag came out, Wallace led, with Keselowski ahead of Logano. Wallace is not one of the 12 playoff drivers, but Keselowski and Logano are.
That was the third significant wreck of the day, although none would qualify as a “Big One” that usually involves half the field.
Earlier in the day, points leader Kyle Larson was caught in a wreck that sent him to the pit, with his crew furiously trying to repair his car. At the time of the red flag, he was 37th.
