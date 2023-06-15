(TNS) Mike Yastrzemski tied it with a two-out, two-run ninth inning home run and the San Francisco Giants scored three in the 10th Wednesday to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 and finish a three-game road sweep.

The free runner in the top of the 10th inning, Yastrzemski scored the lead run on a one-out single by Thairo Estrada against losing pitcher Steven Matz, and Wilmer Flores followed with another run-scoring single after Estrada had stolen second base.

