(TNS) Mike Yastrzemski tied it with a two-out, two-run ninth inning home run and the San Francisco Giants scored three in the 10th Wednesday to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 and finish a three-game road sweep.
The free runner in the top of the 10th inning, Yastrzemski scored the lead run on a one-out single by Thairo Estrada against losing pitcher Steven Matz, and Wilmer Flores followed with another run-scoring single after Estrada had stolen second base.
With two outs, LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered another run-scoring single to give the Giants a three-run lead. Camilo Doval then recorded his 18th save with the tying run at the plate with Tyler Rogers getting his first win against four losses.
Down to their final strike in the ninth inning against closer Giovanny Gallegos, Yastrzemski worked the count to 2-2 before unloading a 417-foot home run to tie score 5-5. The blow scored Wade, who opened the inning with an eight-pitch walk and was Yastrzemski’s eighth of the season and second in two days.
It was the 11th road win in their last 13 games for the Giants, who improved to 36-32, with the Cardinals falling to 27-42.
It was Yastrzemski who brought the Giants to within 5-3 with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning.
