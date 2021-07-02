“In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.” - John Muir
Suddenly the bushes across from us began to shake. A huge dark figure began to take shape and appeared to be moving in our direction. My wife noticed it first and sounded the alarm that a bear was close to the trail as the hulking beast began to emerge from the thicket. It broke through the brush and into the open before I had any time to prepare for the encounter.
The large, dark figure turned out to be a young bull moose foraging for a meal instead of a bear. A 1,500-pound moose can be just as dangerous, and even more aggressive than a bear, so it was still an exhilarating feeling as I got my camera ready for action. I was thrilled to see a moose up close and personal for the first time in more than a year.
I had grown accustomed to moose visiting our yard on a daily basis while living in Alaska, but I could never grow tired of seeing those remarkable creatures. We had caribou and even bears near our house in Alaska on occasion, so every venture outside could be an adventure. Until that recent encounter in Colorado, I had not realized how much I missed the thrill of hiking amongst large, dangerous, wild animals. The deer that scamper away from us in the woods of Kentucky just don’t quite provide me with the same adrenaline-fueled rush as an encounter with an Alaskan brown bear, or moose.
It was a brilliantly sunny day in June as we prepared for a walk through a portion of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado when that moose strolled out of the brush near the trailhead. I crouched down and began taking pictures while he made his way around the edge of the tree line. The moose had begun growing his antlers back and they were covered in thick velvet.
I watched the young bull moose munching on the thick vegetation and a strange sense of calm fell over me. Although I was mere feet from a potentially dangerous wild animal, my familiarity with moose and their behavior made me feel somewhat comfortable. My family stayed much further back with another group of people.
A few seconds before I was bracing for a close encounter with a bear emerging from the trees. As I snapped picture after picture of the moose in front of me, my mind was flooded with thoughts of an experience I had back in Alaska.
The Kenai Peninsula is known for its fantastic salmon fishing and abundant wildlife. Every time I made a trip across the peninsula it offered up something amazing and unique. I had only stopped that crisp fall day in The Last Frontier for a short stroll to take some pictures of the newly snow-capped mountain peaks and to break up a long road trip to Palmer, Alaska. I was on my way to watch my son run in the cross country regional championship the next day, and had built in time for hiking and pictures on the trip over from Kenai. That September morning brought a chance rendezvous that gave me an incredible thrill.
That morning I wanted to get some shots from a particular spot en route to Palmer so I stopped in the Kenai mountains on my way off of the Kenai Peninsula. It was a short hike up to the point and I only planned to be there for a brief moment before getting back on the road. As I made my way through the field, I heard rustling in the brush and stopped in my tracks so I could focus on whatever might be out there.
The noise stopped, so I continued on my trek. I had only taken a few more steps when a huge brown bear stepped out of the high grasses. Instinctively, I reached into the side of my backpack and pulled out a can of bear spray. My heart leaped and began beating so hard I thought the behemoth might hear it.
After several tense moments, it became apparent that the bear was not concerned with me. He went about his business and I backed away slowly as I pulled out my camera. Once I felt that I was a safe distance away, I stopped and watched in awe. Time seemed to stand still as I was mesmerized by being in such close proximity to the Kenai Peninsula brown bear.
The Kenai Peninsula brown bear can weigh over 1,200 pounds and grow up to nine feet long. The brown bear is the second-largest member of the order Carnivora. Only the polar bear is larger and some brown bears even rival the size of the mighty polar bear. Brown bears that live in coastal areas of Alaska take advantage of the abundant food supply found in those regions and tend to be much larger than those that live inland.
Even though they generally like to keep to themselves while they fish or forage for berries, brown bears are extremely efficient and effective hunters. The paws of a brown bear in Alaska can be 14 inches long and eight inches wide. At the end of their giant paws, the brown bear wields razor-sharp curved claws that are up to six inches long. To go along with their catcher’s mitt sized paws, the brown bear has one of the strongest bites of any animal on the planet. By delivering a bite with a force of over 1,200 pounds per square inch, the brown bear can crush a skull with a single bite. These weapons, coupled with a top speed of up to 40 miles per hour, prodigious swimming talent, and tremendous power, make the brown bear the ultimate apex predator.
There is a widely held belief that brown bears are nearsighted. Actually, they have eyesight and hearing that are comparable to humans. These abilities and a sense of smell that is comparable to a dog’s mean that very little goes on that bears do not notice. They just don’t seem to care about much because very few things are threatening to an adult brown bear unless they have cubs in the vicinity.
Individual personalities exist in this extremely intelligent species of bear just like they do in human beings. The differences in the personalities of individual brown bears are apparent when watching them play as cubs or observing them trying to catch a delicious salmon for dinner. The brown bears of the Kenai Peninsula use many different systems to snag salmon. These techniques include (but are not limited to) the dash and grab, the stand and wait, snorkeling, pirating, and diving. Some bears even resort to begging for fish from other bears!
The brown bear has a range that extends throughout much of the world’s northern latitudes but the vast majority of the world’s population resides in Russia, the United States, and Canada. Alaska contains 98% of the brown bear population in the United States and almost 75% of the population of North America. There are places in Alaska where the population density of brown bears is one bear for every square mile of land and many Alaskans take great pride in protecting this magnificent creature.
On a bright, warm day in June, I set out with my family for a walk to see a waterfall in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, but got so much more. I ventured out for a short walk into the wilds of Alaska on a chilly September morning. My goal that day was simply to take a picture of a snow-covered mountain top, but I got so much more. Wonders exist all around us in this world as long as we are willing to get out and look for them.
John Muir was right...I certainly receive far more than I seek in every walk with nature.
