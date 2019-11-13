MURRAY — It wasn’t the prettiest game for Ja Morant on Monday, but the Grizzlies came away with the win on the road anyways.
Morant struggled to find his touch from the floor and shot 2-12, but he found a way to contribute in crunch time with a key offensive rebound that resulted in a made shot for the Grizzlies on that possession.
So far this season the rookie point guard from Murray State has dazzled while playing limited minutes. He leads the team in points per game (17.8), while playing just 27 minutes per game.
He has displayed the same ability at point guard that helped lead the Racers to an NCAA win and propelled him to the second pick overall in this past years draft.
His explosiveness at times leaves even the most seasoned NBA veterans in shock.
After a close loss to the Houston Rockets earlier this season, former MVP James Harden said that he was impressed with the rookies playing style.
“He’s a beast man. He’s aggressive, as a young guy in this league some guys tend to be nervous but he shows no nerves at all,” Harden said in a postgame interview. “He’s in full-attack mode, and mistakes are going to happen, obviously, but I love his aggressiveness. He’s confident in shooting the basketball and getting to the paint and that’s what allows him to create opportunities. There’s a bright future for him.”
For a team as young as the Memphis Grizzlies are, there will be growing pains, but the talent is there and Morant is leading the way.
His next test will come tonight when the team travels to Charlotte.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.