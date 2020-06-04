ORLANDO, Fla. — The NBA is returning with a shortened schedule and a plan to resume by late July in Orlando, Florida. With the resumption, the Memphis Grizzlies are still firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Multiple sources reported yesterday that the NBA would return for eight more regular season games before starting a potential play-in tournament for teams that are within four games of the eight-seed. Of the 30 teams in the league, only 22 will compete in this shortened end to the season. The reasoning being that the eight teams not invited are already out of playoff contention. In the Eastern Conference, just nine teams will compete for eight spots, while the Western Conference will feature 13 teams all fighting for the eight spots.
As it stands now, the Grizzlies are the eight-seed at 32-33, but the Portland Trailblazers, New Orleans Pelicans, the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs are all within striking distance. If any of the teams are able to close the gap, they will be eligible to participate in the play-in tournament that would be single elimination for the lower seeds, but double elimination for the eight-seed.
The upcoming schedule for the Grizzlies will be similar to what they had left when the season was suspended, while teams like the Pelicans will have a much tougher schedule to play out than what was originally scheduled.
For the Grizzles, they will play Portland, the Utah Jazz, San Antonio, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans (twice) and the Boston Celtics. In the regular season so far, the Grizzlies are 5-8 combined against their upcoming opponents, including an 0-2 record against the Pelicans.
With the presumed Rookie of the Year in Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have already outperformed all expectations to this point. By the All-Star break, the Grizzles had already toppled the over/under for total wins and despite some injuries prior to the COVID-19 suspension, they were still finding a way to maintain a spot in the playoff race.
The Grizzles were winners of four of their last six games including a win over the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. A fully healthy team and a chance to make some noise is all that the Grizzlies could’ve asked for and now they get both.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.