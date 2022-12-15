HARDIN — Three middle schoolers from New Covenant Christian Academy were named among the state’s best runners, according to Kentucky Track & Cross Country Coaches Association.
Homeschooler Abigail Mattingly, who runs with NCCA and is a part-time student, was among the KTCCCA’s Middle School Girls First Team for Area 1. Last year Mattingly, of Murray, was named to the Second Team. Twenty girls were recognized on the first and second teams in this age group.
Sixth-grader Finley Cunningham of Dexter and seventh-grader Shadow Smith of Murray were named to the KTCCCA Middle School Boys Second Team. Like the girls, 20 boys were recognized in this age group.
New Covenant Christian Academy had four girls and eight boys competing in its second year with middle school runners. In addition to the three recognized, the other team members were Geni Anderson, Emerson Meadows, Jaye Williams, Caleb Crowell, Crider Cunningham, Jack Jarvis, George Thomas, Joseph Vaughn, and Max Wheat.
“At NCCA we aim to do all things for the glory of God, whether that be algebra, singing in a choir, or running cross country. We know that God gifts us with our different abilities and we believe He wants us to work hard and make the best of what He has given us,” Coach Megan Thomas said. “That is what we hope to do in cross country and we are thankful for the opportunity to do this against schools of all sizes.”
KTCCCA chose the runners from 18 counties based on their races throughout the season. KTCCCA Area 1 consists of Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Union, Trigg and Webster counties.
