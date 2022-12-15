New Covenant

New Covenant Christian Academy cross country members, from left, Shadow Smith, Finley Cunningham, and Abigail Mattingly were recognized among the best runners in the area.

 Photo provided

HARDIN — Three middle schoolers from New Covenant Christian Academy were named among the state’s best runners, according to Kentucky Track & Cross Country Coaches Association. 

Homeschooler Abigail Mattingly, who runs with NCCA and is a part-time student, was among the KTCCCA’s Middle School Girls First Team for Area 1. Last year Mattingly, of Murray, was named to the Second Team. Twenty girls were recognized on the first and second teams in this age group. 