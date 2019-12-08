MURRAY--With three minutes left in the game, the student section was more focused on getting the wave to circle the CFSB Center than what was going on in the game, and who can blame them, the Racers were in complete control up by over 30 points.
It was a dominant performance on both sides of the ball as the Racers earned their fifth win of the season 85-52 over Middle Tennessee State University. One thing was different when they took the court Saturday night, and that was the starting lineup. KJ Williams was absent from the lineup and Demond Robinson was in to start. That didn't deter Williams though, as he finished with a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes of play.
Robinson's arrival in the lineup was well accepted by the players, as he brought them a little bit of life and effort.
"He just brings a lot of energy to the team," DaQuan Smith said. "He's very energetic."
It didn't take long for the Racers to jump on MTSU, as they opened up a 30-9 lead in the first 13 minutes, highlighted by Jason Holliday's first field goal of the year on a breakaway layup following a steal.
"I thought they played with tremendous effort and really a lot of unselfishness on the offensive end," McMahon said. "That's what we want our team to look like. So, I thought it was a complete performance. Everyone contributed and I thought it started with preparing the last couple of days in practice and it carried over into today's shootaround and I thought you saw that out there tonight."
The critical part of the game for MSU was the defense of the three-point line, an area they have struggled to defend this year. In fact, it was the first time this season that the Racers won the three-point line as they knocked down more threes than they allowed. Headed into the game that was a clear point of focus for the Racers and they answered the call.
"We played a lot harder on defense than we have been playing, and I feel like that helped a lot," Tevin Brown said. "We guarded the three-point line a lot better than we have been and our practices preparing for this game have been a lot more focused and energetic. We really looked like we were ready to play today in shootaround, so I feel like that helped us a lot."
They carried that momentum right into their game and the offensive focus from practice which was ball movement.
"We know when we move the ball we are at our best," Brown said. "When people are just playing one-on-one, everybody just stands around and when we throw the ball in the paint, we know it's going up and most of the time it's going in if we get it in that certain spot. So, that was a big key for us, to move the ball and share the ball."
They moved it well, to the tune of 23 assists, and found ways to get the bigs involved down low. The most effective player, Williams did his damage off the bench and Brown said he wasn't surprised in the slightest.
"KJ can do a lot of things but he's at his best when he's inside the paint. I don't feel like anybody can stop him from scoring when he's down there," Brown said. "That's a big body to stop and I don't think anybody can do it."
It was the perfect combination of post play and guard play that resulted in the blowout win. Jaiveon Eaves scored 19 points, Brown added 11 with a career-high seven assists, and Smith had a career-high nine assists. Robinson also added 11 points and Anthony Smith scored 10.
Now, the Racers have a bit of a break with their next game set for Dec. 16 at home when they host Kennesaw State.
