MURRAY — Murray High School announced two new head coaches earlier this year that will head up two spring sports teams. Kimberly Pidcock was named as the new Murray High School Softball coach and Krysten Sebby was named as the track coach.
Pidcock, previously the MHS Softball assistant coach under Brant Shutt, is a 2004 graduate of Calloway County High School, where she was an outfielder and played varsity for three years.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be Head Coach of these student athletes,” Pidcock said. “I am looking forward to being a part of this program and assisting these young ladies in any way I can.”
Pidcock has coached at many levels for 11 years, including MYSBA, FASA, USSSA, Middle School, and High School. A Murray State graduate, holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science and a Master’s Degree in Occupational Safety and Health, Pidcock is a substitute teacher for the Murray Independent School District. She is married to Craig Pidcock and are parents to four children.
“We are extremely excited for Mrs. Pidcock to continue her leadership in her new role as Head Coach,” said Murray’s Athletic Director, Ann Greenfield. Tony Jarvis, Murray High Principal added, “We are fortunate to a have an experienced and successful coach to lead our program and also willing to work within our district. We look forward to seeing her efforts with our program for years to come.”
Sebby joined Murray Track and Field in spring 2017, as a volunteer, coaching for the past two years. The 2020 season will be her first year taking over as Head Coach for both the Boys and Girls Programs. Sebby, a native from Yorkville, IL, competed in Cross Country and Track and Field during her high school career. She continued her running career at Lewis University in Romeoville, IL, where she was a part of multiple team Conference Championships for the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC), along with achieving multiple individual titles in the 800-Meter Run. While there, she also was fortunate enough to experience the Big Stage, NCAA’s, for Cross Country, Indoor, and Outdoor Track and Field.
After her career at Lewis University, she served as an assistant coach at Murray State University from 2014-2016. During her MSU tenure, Sebby helped numerous athletes reach personal bests, and OVC Titles and Honors in Cross Country, and Track and Field. After graduating from MSU, she then spent a year in Minnesota at a smaller Division II school, Southwest Minnesota State University.
Murray High School Athletic Director Ann Greenfield congratulates Sebby as she begins her coaching position with the MHS Track Team. “Murray High is fortunate to have an experienced and energetic coach for our track program. I have no doubts she will continue to positively lead the track program and lead our student-athletes to another successful season.”
“We look forward to Coach Sebby working with our student athletes to prepare them to compete for Murray High. We have high expectations as we grow and improve our track program”, added Principal Tony Jarvis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.