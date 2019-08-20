MURRAY — Besides losing their head coach from last year, the Murray High Lady Tiger volleyball team also lost some essential seniors: Leah Taylor, Ava Munsey, Chloe Lovins and Campbell Homa.
New head coach Jennifer Westbrook said, “We lost four seniors from last year. We do have at least two or three starters that are coming back this year, and we did lose a senior setter, so this year, we’ll be rebuilding with juniors and seniors. We have five seniors that are playing this year, most of them outside hitters or middles, so we’re just looking at rebuilding all around.”
Despite the rebuild, Westbrook is confident in what her team will be able to accomplish this season, and the whole Tiger community has welcomed her with open arms.
“Players and parents have been very open and welcoming to the changes that have occurred so far. There has been amazing support from all aspects of the Tiger community,” Westbrook said.
Westbrook and the team spent a lot of practice time together this summer.
“We’ve been working on our offense and defense and getting the girls to transition faster from their rotation position to their base positions and just knowing where they’re going on the next play or the next ball and always thinking ahead of what they’re going to be doing after they get done with the current play,” Westbrook said.
The team has also been focusing on their passing skills.
Senior Marina Smart said, “We’ve been working on lots of passing because that’s our weak spot, and we’ve been doing a lot of foot work and just conditioning for the season.”
Westbrook’s goal for the season is to be able to watch every girl improve and to see improvements not only individually, but also as a team.
“This team is special because it’s definitely more of a family and a community than the last couple of years, and we’ve actually focused on that improvement of helping and picking each other up, and that’s something that wasn’t exactly focused on in the past,” Smart said. “I think it’s a good attitude change for all the girls to be focused on that instead of just themselves and playing for themselves.”
The Lady Tigers are each determined to play the best that they can for their teammates.
“Win or lose, I’ve got some fighters on our team that are going to fight and do their best every time they’re on the court,” Westbrook said. “However, I just want to watch them grow and develop as a team and develop those bonds and the memories that last a life time.”
In particular, Westbrook is looking forward to seeing senior outside hitters middle hitter Jamera Jones and outside hitter Keagin Brooks play this season.
“They’ll both be outside hitters for us and hopefully bring some power, and then we’ve also got a couple other seniors on defense that should help us out as far as getting the ball, getting the passes and the play started for us, so that they can put the ball away,” Westbrook said.
Smart is looking forward to a couple of specific games.
“I’m excited for the crosstown game, and I’m excited for All-A. I think All-A is going to have a different outcome than it has in the past for us,” Smart said. “One goal is to just continue that picking each other up, no matter how the game went, no matter how we’re feeling about each other at that moment. The game is bigger than that. The team is bigger than that, so I hope that we continue to focus on being positive. Our strengths are definitely being there for each other, knowing what that person needs, knowing what to say to them to make them refocus on the game, and I think we have a new energy of giving it our all.”
Westbrook is excited for the home game against Crittenden County tonight at 6 and excited to play against a local rival on Sept. 5.
“You always look forward to your first game of the season. It gets hard after that, but we also look forward to some of our rivals locally, such as Calloway, to just be able to go out and hopefully bring a good competition and have a good game out of it and come out on top,” she said.
In tonight’s game, Westbrook wants her team to play to their full potential.
“We’ve struggled a little bit with that when we went to a scrimmage earlier this season, so I just want to see them come out and see them play to their potential and hopefully put it all together. They put in a lot of hard work throughout the summer and just watching them put all their skills and put all their hours of effort together and come out and represent Murray Tigers would be great.”
Smart would like to see the team continue to convey the positive ambiance she has been feeling in practices.
“I’m hoping to see a smile on everybody’s face the whole time because it’s supposed to be fun, and if you take that fun away from it, then, no one is going to enjoy what they’re doing,” Smart said. “As long as we keep it fun, we keep the positive energy, we keep the smiles, then, that’s how you win. It’s not necessarily about the talent of the team. It’s about the mindset of the team.”
