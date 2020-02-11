MURRAY —The Murray State rifle team could not make up the five-point deficit they entered Sunday with and finished second at the 2020 OVC Rifle Championships with a score of 4634 at the Skyhawk Rifle Range in Martin, Tennessee. Morehead State claimed the title with a 4643, while Jacksonville State and UT Martin finished at 4622 and 4589, respectively.
“We want to congratulate Morehead State on their win today,” said head coach Alan Lollar. “They are a first-class team and they put in the hard work to win today. While I am disappointed in the outcome today, I am proud of the way our team fought to the very end. I am also very proud Matias, to accomplish what he has to this point after joining the team in January is no small feat. Our season, however, is not over. We intend to return to training this with a renewed intensity in pursuit of our goal of qualifying for the NCAA Championship.”
The Racers shot a 2346 in air rifle to finish third in the event, but were led by Matias Kiuru who shot a 592 to finish with the top air rifle score on the day across all shooters. Anna Scheer followed Kiuru with a 588, while Meike Drewell shot a 585, Dana Buesseler shot a 581 and Shelby Huber shot a 574.
Following the match Kiuru was honored as the 2020 OVC Air Rifle Athlete of the Year, while also earning spots on the All-OVC first team for both smallbore and air rifle, as well as the OVC All-Newcomer teams for both guns, as well. In other awards, Drewell earned second-team All-OVC honors in both smallbore and air rifle, while Buesseler was named to the smallbore second team and Scheer was named to the air rifle second team.
Murray State returns to action next week in its final regular-season match of the 2019-20 campaign Sunday at Jacksonville State.
