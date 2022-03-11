With hunting seasons in the throes of the late-winter lull, about all that’s left to do is to scrape around the bottom of the barrel and tie up a few loose ends. Some of those loose ends involve the Kentucky legislature so I’ll be wearing a pair of heavy-duty, elbow-length, Gore-Tex waterfowler’s gloves while typing – just to be on the safe side.
As reported previously, a bill was introduced at the beginning of the current session that amounted to little more than a “turkey shoot” between the executive and the legislative branches. House Bill 395 would have removed the KDFWR from under the oversight of the Tourism Cabinet and made it a department unto itself. Procurements, which means “spending taxpayer money,” would be handled by the new department instead of Finance and Administration or Tourism. The onerous part of that bill would give four of the nine commissioner appointments to the agriculture commissioner, a purely political move. I know this because, well, every move that is made in Frankfort is purely political.
But HB-395 has been withdrawn which is a good thing. In its place are House Bill 605 and the carbon-copy Senate Bill 217 with the agriculture commissioner’s role in commissioner appointments removed. These new bills will keep the procurement part but will allow the department to remain under Tourism. The “vital records,” which means “evidence” in political speak, will, however, be loaded onto a U-Haul and delivered forthwith to the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources for safe keeping. These two bills are still winding their way though the legislative process.
After the legislature granted a much-overdue raise to members of the state police, House Bill 572 was introduced to increase the salaries for conservation officers (COs). These officers undergo the same training through the Kentucky State Police Academy as other peace officers, and are regularly called upon to assist other local and state agencies in the field. The pay-scale for COs is so low that many of the new recruits move to higher-paying jobs with other police agencies after completing their training at the KDFWR’s expense. The outward migration of COs to other agencies has left the department without a conservation officer in more than 50 counties. We need these officers in our counties and this bill needs your support.
At the bottom of this particular legislative barrel was the Senate’s refusal to confirm Brian Mackey’s appointment as the 4th District wildlife commissioner. A few years ago, in an attempt to lessen the governor’s stranglehold on the appointment of wildlife commissioners, legislation was passed to require Senate confirmation, a trigger that the Senate has not been afraid to pull. This same legislation also mandated that a wildlife commissioner be limited to no more than two four-year terms. So right out of the gate, the governor, ignoring the new law, reappointed a commissioner who had already served two terms, an act that was summarily squashed by the Senate. That’s how that particular piece of legislation is supposed to work.
As delicately and plainly as I can explain, this is politics, not the real world where you and I abide. A new governor installs new appointees at his or her pleasure. These appointees will be folks who are loyal to the governor or to the governor’s most loyal supporters. Fortunately, for the sportsmen of the commonwealth, the people who seek these appointments are typically people who care about fish and wildlife issues. Residents who have a fishing and/or hunting license in the commonwealth can actually vote for the person they want as commissioner in their district. The vote doesn’t mean a doggoned thing as the top five vote-getters are presented to the governor who is under no obligation to choose based on the number of votes. And, as one might imagine, the candidate most favored by the governor will invariably be in that top-five list.
In this particular case, the new governor sought to remove the fellow in charge of the KDFWR who is also referred to as “Commissioner” and is the person hired by the commission to run the organization. This move was opposed by the wildlife commissioners who believed it to be a usurpation of their authority. A lawsuit ensued and battle lines were drawn. Mr. Mackey, a candidate for 4th District commissioner, for reasons of his own, supported the action of the governor which, in all likelihood, made him attractive for appointment. Thereafter, Mr. Mackey found himself in the middle of a battlefield with guns a-blazing from both sides.
Having failed to garner sufficient support for giving away four of the nine commissioner appointments to the commissioner of ag, the Senate exercised their power to refuse confirmation for the newly appointed 4th District commissioner. Now the 4th District position is open, the governor will get to make another appointment, and the political dog-and-pony show will begin anew.
Anyone born after January 1, 1975 must take an approved hunter education course and receive a card or certificate of completion. In the past, these courses were offered by volunteers usually right before the start of fall hunting seasons. The in-person course included a live-fire exercise for participants at a local shooting range. During the COVID scare, education courses could be completed online and there was a provision added for students to submit a video of themselves demonstrating the elements of firearm safety at a shooting range. I applaud the department for taking the hunter education program online as this makes it accessible throughout the year, including those desperate “last minute” situations. After all, the goal is to recruit youngsters to the sport of hunting, not discourage them with red-tape and regulations.
Now the KDFWR has announced that they will stop accepting shooting-range videos as of May 1, and although youngsters may still take the online class, they will have to attend one of the scheduled shooting range events in person to receive their Hunter Education Card. This may not impact a large number of youngsters, but with only a limited number of local opportunities, scheduling will be difficult for some.
Keep the in-person range events, but at least continue to offer the video option for those who might benefit.
With the spring approaching, I’ll be most happy to get back to the meat and potatoes of hunting and fishing in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, these simple pursuits are burdened more and more by regulations and restrictions, and it is our job to make sure that such things are born of motives that are just and true, and serve to benefit both wildlife and sportsmen.
