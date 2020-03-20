MURRAY — As NFL free agency opened up on Wednesday, several quarterbacks were on the move, including Tom Brady after 20 years with the New England Patriots.
Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which means there will be a matchup between Brady and Drew Brees, who signed to stay with the New Orleans Saints, at least twice a year now.
“Examples of Tom’s greatness are limitless, going back even before he was drafted,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a press release. “We witnessed how he prepared when he wasn’t playing, how he performed when he got his opportunity, what he did to continuously improve, his leadership, his mindset, the example he set, and, of course, the person he is. I am extremely grateful for what he did for our team and for me personally.”
Add in the fact that the Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with Cam Newton and signed former New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and all of a sudden the NFC South is arguably the best quarterback led division in the league.
Another quarterback on the move is Phillip Rivers. After spending his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles, Chargers, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal.
The quarterback carousel continued with a trade on Wednesday, as the Chicago Bears decided to put a little pressure on Mitch Trubisky by trading for Nick Foles of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota headed to the Las Vegas Raiders via a trade and expects to be a backup behind Derek Carr. This came on the heels of the Titans reaching a deal with Ryan Tannehill and after they franchise-tagged Derrick Henry.
Dak Prescott was franchise-tagged by the Dallas Cowboys after they reached a deal for five years-$100 million with Amari Cooper.
Free agency continues to reshape the NFL landscape and more updates will be provided as the season nears.
