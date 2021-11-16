PARIS, Tenn. — Professional wrestling fans can satisfy their hunger for action Saturday night with a Non-Stop Wrestling Alliance Card in nearby Paris, Tennessee, at the Enoch Community Building located at the Henry County Fairgrounds.
Many of the names will be recognized by fans of the former Old School Wrestling outfit that was based out of Hardin for several years.
The main event of the evening is billed as a Fans Bring the Weapons Match, a tag team affair between the team of Low Life Inc., consisting of Jack Diamond and Matt Storm and their opponents, The Inhumane Society, featuring R.L. Brimstone and Krusher.
The semi-main event will be a dog collar match between “The Sensational” Ty Blade with Christopher Carmon the third and D.O.G. Devin Devin Ozell. There will also be a tag-team match between Allister Pain and Jeremy Travis and their opponents The Prophet Sinclair and Dan Vale.
A triple threat tag-team match will pit Lex Bain and Bad Brad against Mims and Mags, as well as Danny White and Mark Rolland. There will also be what is billed as a career match between J.M Knight and Ravin Sinn.
The ladies open the evening’s card with a match between Jennifer Justice and Komotose.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with bell time set for 7:30. Admission is $6 with children ages 5 and under admitted free. More information is available at the Non-Stop Wrestling Alliance Facebook Page.
The venue is located at 517 Royal Oak Drive in Paris.
